‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Panda Is A Real Wildcard

The Masked Singer Season 2 premiere has everyone guessing which famous faces could be behind the crazy costumes this season, and The Panda is one that seems to have fans stumped.

Newsweek reports that The Panda’s main clue hinted that they could be a TV chef. The first official guess was registered as The Real Housewives star Bethanny Frankel. However, a lot of fans over on the show’s official YouTube channel don’t feel the same.

Names such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Missy Elliot, Guy Fieri, Josh Peck, and Jennifer Aniston have been dropped. Others believe that the singer could be Paula Deen, or even actresses such as Melissa McCarthy and Rebel Wilson.

Meanwhile, singers like Megan Trainor and Kesha have also been mentioned as possible stars sitting behind the wacky mask.

“Because she talks about preparing her bamboo in a sweet way I am leaning towards a famous chef or backer. I think maybe Rosanna Pansino. Or maybe Damaris Phillips from the Food Network. Those are just idea’s until she gives more clues in a few days,” one viewer commented.

“Just look at how Panda runs past ppl giving high fives, and the slightest booty window we get from a side view. If they didn’t go for pun of getting Jack Black as the panda then idk who this is,” another fan stated in the comment section of the video.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 2 cast share a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces between them. These achievements are making fans even more excited to see which stars are taking part in the show this year.

Last season the series was a huge fan favorite and unmasked celebrities like Tori Spelling, Ricki Lake, Joey Fatone, Terry Bradshaw, Antonio Brown, Margaret Cho, Latoya Jackson, and winner T-Pain.

This season it looks like the competition will be better and the stars will be brighter as names such as Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Bacon, Alice Cooper, Hugh Jackman, John Stamos, and Molly Ringwald are being thrown around.

Loading...

Other celebrities guesses have included Courteney Cox, Sofia Vergara, Zooey Deschanel, Chris Pratt, Jared Leto, Rupaul, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Wayne Brady, Vanilla Ice, Candace Cameron Bure, and so many more.

However, fans won’t truly the know the identities of their favorite characters until they tune into The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox.