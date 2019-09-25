Kate Upton Looks Gorgeous As She Sips Wine In Sexy, Off The Shoulder Dress

Once again, Kate Upton is flooring fans with another sexy photo.

As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Upton is no stranger to showing off her killer figure on Instagram. The blond bombshell regularly posts photos and videos from various shoots and spreads and she also promotes her television appearances as well. In the most recent image that was shared for her loyal fans, Upton sizzles in another sexy ensemble.

In the shot, the model poses against a white wall, looking over her shoulder. Upton wears her long, blond locks slicked back in a ponytail while she accessorizes the look with a pair of beautiful gold hoop earrings. The beauty also dons a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick.

The model is only photographed from the waist up but she looks absolutely stunning a gold colored off-the-shoulder dress that shows off her toned shoulders and arms. Kate also holds a glass of white wine in the shot as she teases her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this afternoon. The photo has only ben live on her account for a short time but it’s earned Upton a ton of attention from her 6.1 million fans with over 41,000 likes and well over 100 comments.

While some fans commented on the photo to let Kate know that they would be tuning into Clarkson’s show today to watch her, countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and commented on the photo with emoji instead.

“Beautiful lady nice smile,” one fan commented.

“You have the most beautiful radiant eyes,” another Instagram user pointed out.

“Well… guess I’m not getting anymore work done for a while…,” one more chimed in.

And earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Kate wowed fans with another stunning photo — this time one of her getting ready in the bathroom. In the cute Instagram share, the mother of one faced her backside to the camera as her face could be seen in the mirror in front of her. From the back angle of the image, the supermodel wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. Upton’s front half was on display in the mirror side of the photo as some of her hair fell over her shoulder. While clad in a sexy white button-down shirt, Upton offered fans a little glimpse of cleavage.

That post garnered over 82,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments.