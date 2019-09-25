Kelly Clarkson And Kate Upton Talk Breastfeeding And Do Hip Thrusts: ‘You Can Do That In The Bedroom, Too’

Kelly Clarkson shared her breastfeeding meltdown story with Kate Upton, while the 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model shared a fitness tip.

Kelly Clarkson and Kate Upton just shared some real talk about breastfeeding and going to the gym. The Voice coach and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model discovered that they had a lot in common during Kate’s recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, including an aversion to working out and pumping breast milk.

As noted by E! News, Kate’s interview with Kelly took place 10 months after the model gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Genevieve. Kelly’s biological kids, 5-year-old River Rose and 3-year-old Remington, might be a few years older, but this doesn’t mean that the “Stronger” singer has forgotten her postpartum struggles. She and Kate talked about some of the problems new moms face that people don’t often talk about, like hormonal changes that last long after giving birth. Kelly pointed out that being in a “crazy” emotional state is especially hard for a woman in the public eye who might be asked to slim down for a photo shoot.

“Somebody who’s talking to someone who’s just had a baby in a photo shoot saying, ‘Oh you need to lose some weight,’ that will send you into a spiral,” the host said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Upton did a major photo shoot for Health magazine just months after she and her husband, MLB star Justin Verlander, welcomed their first child. Kate decided that she wanted her photos to be untouched in protest of the unrealistic beauty standards created by digitally altered images.

Kate agreed with Kelly that post-pregnancy hormones are no fun, revealing that they were worse for her after giving birth than they were during her pregnancy. This prompted Kelly to share a story about some of her worst hormone-induced, post-birth behavior. It involved breast pumping, which Kate and Kelly both agreed is “painful” and “the worst.”

According to Kelly Clarkson, someone had tossed out what she described as a “tiny bit of breast milk” left in a bottle.

“I lost my ever living mind, like a crazy person,” Kelly said.

She recalled going inside her closet, collapsing on the floor, and crying over the lost breast milk.

“I was like, ‘You have no idea how hard I worked for that,'” she said.

Kelly Clarkson and Kate Upton also talked about working out, which is difficult to do when you’re breastfeeding and the “energy is literally being sucked out” of you. Kate revealed that her aversion to exercising is one of the reasons she created a fitness program called Strong4Me, which provides women with 30-minute workout plans consisting of exercises that they can do at home with limited equipment.

Kelly asked Kate to demonstrate an exercise that she can do on the couch, and the move that she suggested was hip thrusts. However, the model pointed out that she had on a “pretty short dress,” so it was up to Kelly to try to figure out how to do them on her own.

“You can do that in the bedroom, too!” Kate joked after Kelly got up from her seat and did a few thrusts.

“I do!” Kelly responded.

