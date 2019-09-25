Jesy Nelson Wows In Sheer Garment On Tour

Little Mix are currently performing on their “LM5” tour and it seems to be going down a treat.

Band member, Jesy Nelson, shared with fans a photo of her on stage and her followers are pretty stunned. The “Think About Us” hitmaker is holding the mic out to the crowd, sparking a huge smile. She is owning a jeweled leotard with a sheer netted garment attached to it. Her legs and arms are full display, showing off her many tattoos. The one that stands out the most is the “once upon a time” writing on her arm. Nelson is known for changing up her hair all the time and is sporting dark long wavy hair in this shot.

Within 5 hours, the post racked up over 335,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

Little Mix are in the middle of the European leg of their tour. In Jesy’s caption, she asks her fans if they are ready for the Amsterdam concert tonight.

“It’s my birthday today and I’m seeing you tonight, I’ll be singing as loud as I can,” one user wrote.

“OMG BEAUTYYYYYY,” another shared passionately adding eye-heart emoji.

“You’re a real angel,” a third mentioned.

“That smile gets me every time,” a fourth fan remarked.

“You look stunning,” a fifth follower commented.

Jesy recently did a documentary with the BBC, Odd One Out, which saw her open up about the online bullying she received about her appearance.

Prior to the show airing, she did an interview with The Guardian and revealed that she used to starve herself for days because she felt she had to look a certain way, per The Inquisitr.

“I’d starve myself… I’d drink Diet Coke for a solid four days and then, when I felt a bit dizzy, I’d eat a pack of ham because I knew it had no calories.”

“I could see that I was losing weight and sometimes I’d see a few good comments and that spiraled me to be like: ‘This is how I need to stay.’,” she continued.

On Instagram, Jesy expressed how overwhelmed she felt by the response of the show and announced that it broke BBC records.

Little Mix will continue their tour across Europe and will play across the U.K. and Ireland throughout October and November.

Little Mix won their second BRIT Award this February for their single “Woman Like Me” featuring Nicki Minaj. They won in the category for Best British Video.

