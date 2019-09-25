Bernie Sanders: ‘I’m Not Much Into All These Speculations And All These Polls’

Although Elizabeth Warren has bumped Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders from second place into third as Joe Biden continues to lead the Democratic primary, Sanders doesn’t appear affected. Speaking to The Washington Post, the Vermont Senator talked about the suggestion that his polling might be an indication that voters are still nervous about a democratic socialist being president.

“I’m not much into all these speculations and all these polls,” Sanders said. “One day a poll has me doing great, the next day a poll has me doing terrible. It has a lot to do with who you’re polling and what questions you’re asking. But at the end of the day, I think we’re going to win, because we have an extraordinary grassroots movement.”

A string of polls released last week suggests that Sanders’ support might be underestimated. His performance in said polls is reportedly an indication that he continues to maintain his strong grassroots following and he is in a good position to win, according to one Democratic strategist.

While some speculate that Sanders is in danger of losing to Donald Trump due to his socialist lean, national and state polls have put him ahead of Trump. In addition, he and fellow Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang appear to be the two candidates drawing the most attention from former Trump voters.

Meanwhile, Warren’s surge has caused just as much fear that she will lose to Trump. According to The Hill‘s Rising host Krystal Ball, the Massachusetts Senator is “likely to lose” to the president. She suggests that most Americans have a distaste for politicians like Warren, who she calls a “wine track candidate” that fits the mold of other candidates that are “consistently rejected” by voters. Ball claims Warren’s appeal will not be broad enough to topple Trump.

“Dems have repeatedly told pollsters that their number one priority is to beat Trump and yet here we are, rapidly moving towards nominating exactly the type of candidate who is consistently rejected by voters.”

Elizabeth Warren’s daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, is Chairwoman of Demos, a liberal think tank. Per Demos’ 2018 tax filing, they gave $45,000 to the Working Families Party. This was the first year Demos gave anything to WFP. pic.twitter.com/x1OqjG5DjF — Samuel Douglas (@CANCEL_SAM) September 23, 2019

Warren’s campaign recently came under fire when it was revealed that her endorsement from the progressive Working Families Party (WFP) came following donations totaling $45,000 by Demos — a think tank chaired by Warren’s daughter, Amelia. According to a source, the donation was meant to signal that Warren’s campaign would give more money to WFP in the future contingent on their support. The report comes amidst continued accusations that Warren — a former Republican — is not as progressive as she leads on.