Sommer Ray Flashes Underboob In Tiniest Crop Tank & Barely-There Thong

Sommer Ray recently caused a stir with videos and photos of her wild birthday bash, but she’s since shared a new Instagram post that has fans talking.

The update consisted of two photos, the first which showed off Sommer’s chest and a second, which showed off her famous booty.

The top that she wore was a tan color, and it was so small that her underboob was exposed. It had thin straps, and a black writing or graphic on the front which peeked through.

Ray wore her hair down in luxurious curls, as sit spilled over her left shoulder and down her back. She gave a sultry look with her lips parted, and rocked metallic pink eyeshadow and liner.

A second photo showed Sommer leaning into a metal fence, as she grabbed one of the bars with her right hand. She looked over her right shoulder with a smoldering look, while popping her booty.

Thanks to the angle of the shot, it was hard to see her thong bottoms clearly. However, it was easy to see that it was super small, and featured clear straps.

Behind the model, you could see green vegetation.

The update seemed to be a big hit with fans, as it’s racked up over 152,000 likes in the first half-hour since it went live.

Fans showered Sommer with compliments in the comment section.

“My eyes have been blessed. thank you,” said a fan, referring to the captions.

“If church was like this I would attend every Sunday,” said another fan.

“Baddest female on the planet simmmpleeee,” said a follower.

“My lordddd I love you and my sommer day t-shirt,” said another follower.

And one fan, in particular, seemed to have a good idea of what it would be like to date the model.

Loading...

“Imagine coming home from a long day of work to sommerray in this outfit baking cookies in the kitchen wine drunk,” they said.

In addition to this update, Sommer recently revealed a new subscription box for both male and female followers. She did so with an upbeat video, as she explained all of the potential goodies that people can expect when subscribing.

This new entrepreneurial pursuit seems to be a branching out of her clothing line. From accessories to beauty products, each box appeared to be made up of items that Sommer loves. Some of the items in the box that she shared included a neon green scrunchie and a pair of light-tinted sunglasses.

This video was viewed over 484,000 times.