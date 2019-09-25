‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Tree Sparks Big-Name Guesses Among Fans

The Masked Singer Season 2 premiere day has arrived, and fans can’t wait to see all of the performances as well as find out which stars are hidden behind the wacky costumes. The Tree may be one of the craziest outfits — and a huge mystery to fans as well.

Newsweek reports that some of the biggest clues highlight the word delicious, sparking immediate guesses of Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray for their love of Christmas and TV chef status.

The “tree-hugger” clue could hint towards Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice, whose fans have deemed themselves just that. Clues about having a large family also play into Teresa possibly being the masked character.

Meanwhile, fans on YouTube have tons of thoughts about which star could be living in the glam Christmas tree outfit, which include guesses such as Candace Cameron Bure, Zooey Deschanel, Courteney Cox, Mariah Carey, singer Fergie, Chrissy Teigen, or even a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Chrissy Teigen? Delicious – cooking, she’s a health nut. Famous family with John Legend. Mentioned previously that her security is crazy…. daughter Luna has been referred to as ‘precious cargo.’ Plus she’s a model so could explain the pinup reference – maybe could be?” one fan stated.

“This is probably a wild guess, but Mariah Carey. She loves Christmas and all the bling, and I feel like she uses the word delicious to describe things,” another viewer guessed.

“A reference to ‘Tinsle Town’, ‘Friends’ and ‘Delicious performances’ – Courteney Cox aka Monica from Friends?” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr reports that other famous faces such as Jared Leto, Demi Lovato, Sofia Vergara, Ashton Kutcher, Bobby Bones, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper, Neil Patrick Harris, Wayne Brady, Mayim Bialik, LL Cool J, Vanilla Ice, Cyndi Lauper, Kevin Bacon, and Matthew Perry have all been mentioned among guesses for this season’s new crop of characters.

Since the show revealed that the cast boasts a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces between them, it seems that nearly every athlete, singer, actor, and TV personality in Hollywood could be in the running as one of the stars hiding behind the elaborate costumes and masks for the show’s sophomore season.

Meanwhile, to see all of the performances and see who the first celebrity is to be unmasked in Season 2, tune into The Masked Singer on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Fox.