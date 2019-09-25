Bella Hadid Flashes Bra Underneath Sheer Top During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid has been having a crazy busy few weeks due to all the Fashion Month shows she has been attending around the globe, but still she finds the time to look incredibly stylish even when she is not working.

The model was spotted out and about in the French capital during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24, and she did not disappoint with her outfit choice. According to Hollywood Life, Bella took a short break from her hectic schedule to attend the Dior Beauty Spring Summer 2020 dinner. She was also pictured by Splash News, who promptly posted the beauty’s photos on their Instagram page.

She looked simply stunning in a long-sleeved bright orange top, which she paired with some silver pleated pants and a matching silver Christian Dior belt with white detailing on it. She neatly tucked her orange sweater in her high-waist pants, which further enhanced her slim, supermodel physique.

The 22-year-old added a cheeky, casual twist to her fancy ensemble by rocking a bra that was clearly visible underneath her semi-sheer top, as well as a pair of chunky white sneakers and a silver chain link necklace. Bella also donned very subtle makeup for her Parisian outing, including a bit of dark mascara and eyeliner to highlight her bright green eyes, some peach-colored blush on her prominent cheekbones, and a dab of clear lip gloss on her lips.

She rocked a relatively new hairstyle as well, as she had her blonde locks styled into a sort of purposefully-disheveled bob with a center part that ended up framing her gorgeous facial features perfectly.

Paris Fashion Week is currently underway, with shows in the fashion industry capital bringing an end to what has been an exciting Fashion Month. Both Bella and her older sister Gigi have been walking the runways all around the world, from New York to London and Milan.

The two girls have not only been praised for their looks while taking to the catwalk, but also for being the queens of street style. On Monday, when she arrived in Paris, Bella was spotted rocking a full pantsuit over a revealing white crop top and some trendy, comfy sneakers. Likewise, Gigi was pictured stepping out in a total black outfit that she paired with a green coat that had a fun car pattern, some chunky boots, and red shades.

In fact, this is not the first time Bella is seen adhering to the new trend that incorporates lingerie in day-to-day outfits. Just recently, she rocked a look that consisted of a sparkly black bra and an open blazer.