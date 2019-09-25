Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Incredible Legs In Super Short Blazer Dress

The actress showed off her amazing assets in her mini-dress.

Since winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, Priyanka Chopra has proven time and time again that she is absolutely stunning.

On Wednesday, the Isn’t It Romantic actress shared some sexy snaps for her 44.6 million followers to enjoy. The series of photos were taken on the set of Dance India Dance, where the stunner promoted her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. The 37-year-old flaunted her amazing figure in a double-breasted blazer dress. The short satin dress put Priyanka’s long, lean legs on full display. She paired the sexy ensemble with a pair of gold heels.

The bombshell styled her sleek hair in a middle part. She wore bronze eyeshadow and berry lipstick, giving the look added glamour.

Fans seemed to love the sizzling snaps. Priyanka’s comments section was flooded with fire, heart-eyes, and heart emojis. Some of her dedicated followers, however, were a bit more vocal in their praise.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote a fan.

“STOP KILLING ME W UR HOTNESS,” added a passionate follower.

“You are so stunning,” said another.

“Real definition of beauty,” chimed in a different commenter.

The post has already racked up more than 270,000 likes.

In a separate post, Priyanka uploaded a gif of her and actress, Kareena Kapoor, pretending to kiss during their appearance on the popular Indian television series.

Priyanka seems to enjoy wearing suit-style mini-dresses. She recently rocked a similar look that matched with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner. Both of the beauties wore blazer dresses to celebrate the launch of Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas’s Villa One Tequila line. The party was held after the sold out Jonas Brothers’ concert at Madison Square Garden.

Priyanka wore a classy white blazer dress with clear heels. Sophie, however, looked much more casual in an oversized checked blazer, white T-shirt, and pair of tiny denim shorts.

The Bollywood actress and her husband seem to be more in love than ever. In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka opened up about her relationship with the former Disney Channel star.

“He is the most considerate man I’ve ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself,” said the actress.

She went on to say that she feels Nick’s disposition is similar to her father’s.

“I feel I have married someone who is my dad’s chhavi [reflection].Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable,” explained Priyanka.

She added that she believes Nick will make a excellent father in the future.

To see more of Priyanka, be sure to go see The Sky is Pink, set to be released on October 11.