Sofia Vergara Stuns In Skintight Jeans While Showing Off Bra Through Sheer White Shirt

Sofia Vergara is shutting social media down with her latest photo.

As those who follow the Modern Family actress on social media know, Sofia loves to share glimpses of her life with her army of 17 million fans. While some photos promote her work, others show her travels through the world and each and every one earns her a ton of attention from her fans. In the most recent social media post that was shared on her page, Vergara delights in two new photos while visiting Madrid.

In the first photo in the series of two, Sofia stuns while posing on the streets of Madrid with her son, Manolo. In the shot, Vergara looks like a movie star, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight with a pair of big sunglasses on her face. The stunner accessorizes the look with some serious gold earrings and a necklace and appears to be wearing a face full on makeup that includes vibrant red lipstick.

Sofia looks casual but sexy in a pair of skintight jeans that show off her killer legs. The jean capris hit just above her ankle as she dons a pair of heels for the photo op. The mother of one completes her look with a sheer white top that exposes her sexy white bra underneath. She also wears a black purse slung across her shoulder.

Just behind Sofia stands her son, who also looks casual in a pair of jeans and a tight brown t-shirt. Like his mother, he rocks a pair of sunglasses for the photo op. In the second photo in the series, Vergara rocks the same sexy outfit only this time posing with another male. The post has not been live on her account for too long but it’s earned Sofia a ton of attention from fans with over 42,000 likes and well over 290-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Vergara know she looks amazing while countless others raved over her envy-worthy trip.

“I can’t believe you’re in heels?!?! You’re my idol for that!,” one fan gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

“You’re such an inspiration and a hot mama!,” another social media user raved.

“You’re breath taking beautiful,” another chimed in.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared the Sofia enjoyed a fun-filled girls trip. During her time there, the stunner posed in a number of sexy ensembles including in a crop top and a matching skirt. That particular post garnered over 63,000 likes and well over 240-plus comments. Fans can keep up with Sofia by giving her a follow on Instagram.