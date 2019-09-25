‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Jason’s In Grave Danger As Shiloh Retaliates, But Sam May Save The Day

Fans were left hanging with Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, but spoilers tease that Thursday’s show will be must-watch television. Jason managed to get on the Haunted Star as Shiloh left the docks with Sam held hostage and for a few moments, it seemed as if Shiloh had been neutralized at last. However, before long he popped back up like a villain in a horror movie and viewers watched as he knocked over Jason and stood prepared to beat him to death.

Unfortunately, for a fair number of viewers, part of Wednesday’s episode was preempted by ABC covering the President Trump press conference. It seems that a fair amount of Shiloh-related drama took place during that preemption, but then it was revealed that it wasn’t actually over yet.

As Jason and Sam walked onto the deck of the boat, relieved to have this situation handled, she walked away just before Shiloh revealed himself. General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek for Thursday’s episode suggest that the action will pick up right where it left off at the end of Wednesday’s show. Shiloh will be standing over Jason as Jason tries to shield himself.

General Hospital spoilers from the weekly sneak peek suggest that Sam will end up saving the day here. The preview clip shows somebody shooting a flare gun, and fans have speculated that it’s Sam who uses the flare gun to shoot Shiloh. Now, it seems likely that the context is that she does that in order to save Jason.

The clock is running out and Jason needs to figure out how to help Sam, Wiley, and Dev. Can he do it? @1SteveBurton

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/R7cqidBj8b — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 24, 2019

Executive producer Frank Valentini teased via Twitter that a major character was about to die, and viewers have been waiting to see this happen for quite some time now. When the Trump press conference broke in as this appeared to be happening, it looked like fans were going to miss the big payoff moment. Now, it would seem as if it’s actually coming during the September 26 show.

SheKnows Soaps notes that Chase will be bringing a stretcher to GH during Thursday’s show, and now General Hospital spoilers would seem to point toward this being related to Shiloh. Wiley is back with Brad and Lucas, safe and sound, but it sounds as if somebody’s going to be in rough shape during the next show.

The end of a major character is always a reason to tune in! @GeneralHospital #GH — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) September 25, 2019

Is this really the end of Shiloh? As The Inquisitr recently noted, actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin has confirmed that his time with the show as Shiloh has ended. Between that tidbit and Valentini’s tweet, it would seem that Shiloh’s reign of terror is finally about to end.

Even if Shiloh is finally, permanently eliminated as a threat during Thursday’s show, General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s still a lot of fallout for people to handle in the days ahead. All signs point toward the truth about Sasha exploding soon and it’s surely just a matter of time before the truth about Wiley’s paternity emerges too. Fans are anxious to see both of these secrets revealed and everybody hopes it’s coming soon.