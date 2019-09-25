Lindsey Pelas Pops Out Of Sports Bra In Slo-Mo Workout Video

It’s no secret to Lindsey Pelas’ fans that she can barely contain her assets whenever she rocks small tops. And in her newest Instagram post, she wore yet another revealing ensemble.

The social media update was a promotional video for Bang Energy drink. Pelas rocked an all-purple outfit, which included a sports bra and matching, high-waisted leggings. The sports bra had thick straps and a classic cut, as her chest popped out.

The video started off with Pelas jumping rope, and then showed the model drinking an energy shot. The video then continued to zoom in on Lindsey as she did various workout routines, including squats and jumps.

Fans got an even better look at Pelas during the video, thanks to the slo-mo nature of it. She was caught mid-run, doing lunges, and doing jumping jacks.

And although the post has been live for just an hour, it’s been viewed over 36,000 times.

Lindsey kept her styling simple, wearing her hair back in a low, side ponytail. She also opted to go without any jewelry.

Many fans headed to the comment section to leave compliments for the model.

“Wow! Your looking so fit, sexy. And so beautiful as always,” said a fan.

“You’re definitely off to a great start and looking beautiful doing it,” said another fan.

“Baby girl you have legs all the way to heaven,” said a follower.

But not everyone was sold on the post.

“Try a workout without energy drinks, much better that sh*t aint good for ye,” suggested a follower.

“You Change like the weather few months ago it was 1stphorm this,1stphrom that,now all of a sudden banging on about this product,” said another follower.

It’s not unusual for models to work with a variety of brands, because it’s one way that they can monetize their social media content.

At any rate, all tthis isn’t to mention another update from Pelas yesterday, where she wore a revealing bodysuit. It was black, with a major scoop, plunge neckline. It was censored, however, thanks to a large band that connected the neckline.

Even so, Lindsey’s chest was still left exposed, as she wore a matching, black hat.

The model sat next to a luxury pool, and rocked a pair of high heels with straps that wrapped around her ankles. The shoes also featured feather accents.

Lindsey propped herself up with her right hand, while placing her left hand by her hat. She extended her right leg out, and gave a sultry look.

This update was liked over 72,000 times.