‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Penguin May Be An Edgy Female Singer

The Masked Singer Season 2 is finally here, and fans are dying to find out which celebrities are showing off their singing chops on the show. One of the most interesting characters is sure to be The Penguin, who left fans confused after the sneak peek clue package last week.

Newsweek reports that The Penguin’s clues consisted of vague hints to changing hairstyles and that got fans to thinking that someone such as Cyndi Lauper, Lady Gaga, or even Sia could be hiding behind the mask.

Meanwhile, comments from the show’s YouTube page reveal that viewers believe anyone could be The Penguin, including Vanilla Ice due to the references to cold and ice in the clue package.

Others guessed singers like Cher, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae as possible fits. While some thought that Kelly Osbourne or even former Glee star Naya Rivera may be the singer in costume. Another popular guess was talk show host extraordinaire, Ellen DeGeneres.

“Cyndi Lauper is the penguin,” one fan commented.

“I think the penguin is Danny Devito, because he played a penguin in Batman,” another comment read.

“Hayley Williams from Paramore,” a third fan guessed.

“Cold and hot? Hair changes? Ummmm early Katy perry hints,” another guesser revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, so many celebrities have been named by fans as possible singers on the show this season, and if even a fraction of the guesses are right, it should prove to be a very interesting set of episodes.

Viewers have guessed rappers like Ja Rule, DMX, Snoop Dogg, and LL Cool J as possible stars hiding under The Rotweiller’s mask, while Kevin Bacon, Matthew Perry, Chris Colfer, and Johnny Weir have been named as potential stars for The Egg character.

Fans seem to think that Wayne Brady is The Thingamajig and that actress Mayim Bialik could be The Flower. Meanwhile, Freddie Highmore and Neil Patrick Harris are the frontrunners to be revealed as The Ice Cream.

Alice Cooper, Bret Michaels, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and other rockers are thought to be The Eagle, while actors such as Chris Pratt, James Marsden, Jeremy Renner, and Hugh Jackman may be The Fox.

Molly Ringwald, Wendy Williams, Adrienne Bailon, and Demi Lovato have been guessed as The Flamingo, while Rupaul, Jaret Leto, Dennis Rodman, and Omarosa have a chance at being The Leopard.

Meanwhile, other names like Bobby Bones, Ashton Kutcher, John Stamos, and even Stephen King have been thought to be The Skeleton.

It looks like fans will have to tune in to The Masked Singer at 8 p.m. Wednesday nights on Fox to see the contestants be unmasked one by one.