Kim Kardashian Says She Feels ‘Snatched’ In Bathroom Video And Instagram Has One Question

Kim Kardashian appears to have generated a giant question. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media on Wednesday with an Instagram video dedicated to promoting her new SKIMS shapewear line. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim has already seen questions thrown at her, although the comments left on Kim’s September 1 SKIMS post mostly saw fans asking about thongs.

Kim was featured in a bathroom on Wednesday. The 38-year-old was wearing a waist trainer from her range, with an announcement in the caption confirming that the new merch will be available for purchase at the end of this month. The footage showed Kim being the brand ambassador that she is. She was seen in a skin-tight black top with matching bottoms, although eyes were likely on the waist trainer.

Kim explained that she used to give out waist trainers as a gift to all of her friends after they’d given birth. The star then went on to explain how the slimming aid makes her feel.

“To me it just makes me feel…really…snatched and I really don’t know…”

Kim then appeared a little unsure if “snatched” was the right term, but she did seem confident enough to let the video go live.

Fans have been responding. While the star did find herself showered with the usual love that comes in as her posts go live, it did seem like the platform had one question for her.

“What size r u wearing,” one fan asked.

Not a joke – the question appeared over and over.

“What size are you wearing?!” another asked.

“When on average body?” was a question that seemed less clear, but a user swooping in with a response seemed to see the comments follow suit.

“Of course look at the sizing,” the user wrote.

Loading...

Plenty more comments came in regarding the size of the waist trainer. While the team over at SKIMS may find themselves a little overwhelmed at the amount of queries, there is a plus to it all: fans querying about size is, of course, indicative of an audience that’s eyeing up the product as a potential purchase.

Kim’s SKIMS line has proven quite the talking point. The star was forced to change the original name, Kimono, after backlash from Japan, but it looks like the renamed brand has gotten off to a bang.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.