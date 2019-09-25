‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna’s Obsession Concerns Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 26 tease that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has a crush and is unwilling to give up her dream to be with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The woman from Vegas has her eyes set on the dressmaker and it doesn’t even matter that he is married.

Shauna has always been in awe of Ridge. B&B fans will remember Shauna’s reaction the first time that they met. She had been thrilled to meet the famous designer and could not stop gushing. When he asked her to model one of his dresses, she was in ecstasy.

So, now that she has spent the night with Ridge, Shauna feels that she has a license to dream about him. Of course, the fact that they share a secret only seems to spur on Shauna’s affections for the dressmaker. She loves that Ridge is keeping a secret from Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and that she knows something that his wife doesn’t.

In fact, Shauna might even feel gleeful that she spent the night with the man whose wife literally shoved her out of her house. Even though Brooke doesn’t feel that she and Shauna are good enough to be part of the Logan family anymore, she certainly was good enough for her husband.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, reveal that she will fantasize about Ridge. Previously, she mentioned that she imagined waking up every morning to the dressmaker. It seems as if Shauna would not mind being Mrs. Ridge Forrester.

As Shauna talks about her desires, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will become increasingly agitated. She knows that her mother has already crossed the line by sharing the bed with Ridge on the night that he was too drunk to go home. Shauna also told her daughter that she had kissed him while he slept. Therefore, Flo has every right to be concerned about her mother’s new obsession with Ridge

Flo is already in trouble with the Logan family and doesn’t want to cause them anymore pain. But it appears as if Shauna is throwing caution to the wind and wants to indulge her wicked fantasies. The Inquisitr reports that by the end of the week, Ridge will confide in Shauna. This will only serve to intensify Shauna’s feelings toward Ridge as she learns that he and Brooke are facing difficulties in their marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.