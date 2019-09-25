‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Exposes Chest In Completely Sheer Bodysuit

Black Ink Crew’s Sky Day proved once again on Instagram, that she’s not afraid to show off her assets. In two of her recent updates, she rocked a completely sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The photos are much too revealing to share here, but you can check them out on her Instagram.

The first post showed Sky from head-to-toe, as she posed next to a flashy, white sports car. In one photo, she was spotted walking towards the car as she looked over her right shoulder. She rocked a bright red wig, and her hair was so long, that it reached her booty.

A second photo showed Days leaning against the car, as she placed her right hand on it. Meanwhile, she held a snakeskin-print purse and a phone in her left hand.

Her outfit was also snakeskin-print in light blue. The bodysuit had an off-the-shoulder cut, along with flared ruffles on her wrists. It hugged all of her curves. She completed the look with a pair of light sandals.

In addition to these photos, Sky shared another set of three images in a separate Instagram update. These photos were close-up photos of the tattoo artist, as she smiled widely and rocked a pair of sunglasses with light, yellow tint.

This time, she was spotted next to a large SUV, as she censored her chest by blurring it slightly. Days flashed a wide smile in some of the shots, as she appeared to be having a great time.

Fans had plenty to say about both posts in the comment section.

“Yas! Givin em Jessica rabbit please!!!” exclaimed a fan, referring to the red hot wig.

One fan, in particular, had a bit of feedback on the hairstyle, however.

“To each its own, and no offense,but the blonde look is your flavor although u r beautiful on way u go,” they said.

“I love the fit you so gorgeous some wonderful looking God bless you always on the freaking day,” gushed another fan.

“I just had park my car there get off it sis,” joked a follower, referring to the white sports car.

But not everyone was distracted by the photos, as one fan hoped for spoilers.

“What is going to happen on the next episode of black ink crew,” they asked.

It’s unlikely that Sky would share spoilers before they air, however, and fans should tune in to VH1 today to catch the latest episode.