‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, September 24: Quinn & Flo Stunned By Engagement News

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 24 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who were still celebrating their engagement. Sally told Wyatt that she couldn’t be any happier than she was at that moment. However, her phone beeped with a reminder that she had to meet a client at the bar. Before she left, Wyatt and Sally talked about Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). Sally was worried that his mother did not approve of her, per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt assured his new fiancée that she should not worry about his mother.

Quinn Doesn’t Want Sally For Wyatt

At Forrester Creations, Quinn and Eric Forrester (John McCook) discussed Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and her mother. Quinn came to their defense and told her husband that they deeply regretted their actions. However, Eric was still angry because they hurt so many people. He also believed that Quinn’s blind loyalty to the Fultons was concerning. Quinn just wanted everyone to give Flo and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) another chance.

Quinn also told Eric that she still wanted Wyatt and Flo to be together. She thought that Wyatt still loved his former high school sweetheart. Quinn then let Eric know that she was going to visit Wyatt and warn him not to make up with Sally.

Quinn arrived at the beach house. She wanted to talk to Wyatt about Flo. Quinn asked her son to forgive the blonde. Wyatt blurted out that he had proposed. Quinn was ecstatic because she assumed that he had proposed to Flo. But Wyatt then interrupted his mother and clarified that he had proposed to Sally.

Not realizing that he's already engaged to Sally, Quinn visits Wyatt to convince him to reunite with Flo.

Katie’s Diagnosis Confirmed OnThe Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her husband arrived at the hospital. She was anxious about her sister but the doctor was still waiting for the test results to come in. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) joined Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and they discussed Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) condition. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) also made her appearance at the hospital.

After a short while, Dr. Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) entered Katie’s hospital room. He told that Katie was in kidney failure and needed a transplant soon. The family was stunned by the news and spoke to Katie while she was still unconscious. They were emotional and encouraged Katie to fight for her life.

Sally Stuns Flo

Sally arrived at the bar only to find out that her client had already left. She spotted Flo and sidled up to tell the blonde some news. As The Inquisitr previous reported, Sally shocked Flo when she revealed that she and Wyatt were engaged.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.