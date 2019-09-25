Abigail Ratchford Dazzles Instagram Followers With Bombshell Body In Golden Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford reminded her followers why she’s been called the “Queen Of Curves” on Wednesday with an Instagram photo in which she’s rocking a dazzling gold-colored lace teddy. The outfit does a lot to accentuate those curves that she’s famous for and her provocative pose turns the seduction level of the photo up several notches.

According to her caption, the lingerie is from Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion brand well known for sponsoring the wardrobes of Instagram models with large followings like Abigail — she has, for the record, 9 million followers on the social media platform. Although she didn’t share the name of the design, it looks like she’s wearing a version of their “Somebody To Love II Lace Teddy” in red. It’s currently on sale for $19.99 on their website. It looks like the one she’s wearing isn’t available for sale though since the product listing says that the teddy is only available in red, black and white.

In the comments, fans didn’t seem too concerned about the purchasing details of Abigail’s lingerie. Their main focus appeared to be showing off how much they could compliment the brunette bombshell.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Hey Abby, gorgeous as always,” another commented.

It looks like the golden lingerie inspired one person to compare her to a celestial being.

“The Goddess of Beauty and Sensuality,” one infatuated commenter gushed.

Abigail has become known for sharing photos of herself in sexy sleepwear. In fact, this latest photo of hers is one of the tamer examples. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently posted a photo of herself wearing her white lace bra pulled up to show off her underboob. This bedroom snap has attracted close to 200,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

In another previous post, she’s wearing fiery red lace undied with a cutout bra design that leaves little to the imagination.

But Abigail has made it clear that, although her social fame has become a huge asset, she wants more out of her career than just being a famous face and body on Instagram. In an interview with Naluda Magazine, she talked about her aspirations for the future.

“Five years from now I hope to have my own lingerie line, cosmetics, etc. I hope to keep growing my brand and my name,” she said.

She also shared tips for up and coming Instagram models who want to duplicate her success and attract millions of followers on the platform. During the chat, she revealed that, while the sexy photos are great for likes, sharing “outfit of the day” or “OOTD” posts has led to some moneymaking opportunities with brands.

“It’s funny, whenever I post the super sexy pics, obviously they get way more likes, but when I post trendier OOTD stuff, I get so many dm’s from women and more paid contracts from brands. So, it’s important to cater to both sides of the spectrum,” she said.