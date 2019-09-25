Bella Thorne Exposes Chest In Sheer Top For Racy Magazine Cover

Bella Thorne got sultry on Instagram today, as she shared a new magazine cover with her fans.

Thorne was spotted rocking a revealing outfit for the cover of L’Officiel Italia, which is an Italian fashion magazine. She was dubbed “The Now Icon” by the publication.

The cover showed Thorne posing with both of her hands in her hair, as she faced the camera straight-on. She wore a black, long-sleeved top that was also sheer. This meant that her chest was on full display, although she censored it for social media with two, black squiggles.

Bella completed her look with a high-waisted skirt, which had multiple tiers of ruffles. It also featured a large belt that cinched her waist, which had a silver, rectangular buckle.

The actress accessorized with a ton of necklaces, including a cross necklace and diamond-encrusted strands. Bella also sported dangle earrings, and a watch on her left wrist.

Thorne gave a pout for the shot, and wore dark eyeliner on her lower lids, which gave way to a small cat eye. She also rocked dark eyeshadow, with a dab of silver by her inner lids.

This update is proving to be popular, garnering over 81,000 likes in the first half-hour since it went live.

Bella’s fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the new cover.

“Wow. You look so good here my friend. Keep going girl!!!!” encouraged a fan.

“BELLA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. YOU MAKE ME SO HAPPY AND I’M PROUD OF YOU,” said another fan.

“You are a FOREVER icon Bella! You are proof God can be a woman,” said a follower.

Meanwhile, other fans were more concerned about the censorship.

“Why did u scratch out ur boobs??? #freetheniple,” asked a fan.

“Where is the uncensored version of this?” wondered another fan.

Considering that Bella had to censor the image herself, it looks like one way to get a hand on the original image would be to snag a physical copy of the magazine.

And this isn’t to mention Thorne’s update from yesterday, which was a promotional post for a Chanel giveaway.

She was spotted posing on a large, elaborate bed. She sat next to multiple, black Chanel bags, as she wore a dress from the brand. It was black with “Chanel” written out over and over again in white font. Bella also wore a matching hat.

The bed was black and red, and featured a large, bow-shaped headboard. The footboard even had her name embellished on one side.

This update was liked over 572,000 times.