Dua Lipa Shows Off Super Long Legs In Tiny Dress

Dua Lipa was recently in Paris, France, and shared some insane photos from the trip.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress uploaded two photos to her Instagram account which see her in a tiny glittery black dress. The garment has a very detailed belt wrapped around her waist and shows off her super long legs. She is wearing black heels which give her even more length. In the first shot, she is posing by a stairway holding onto a bit of architecture by a fancy mirror. In the second, she has one hand on her hip while the other is placed lightly on her face, with one finger touching her lip. The scenery around her looks very fairytale-like.

The brunette beauty has also switched up her hair. She has been sporting a short bob for some time now but now has bangs which gives her even more edge.

In under an hour, the post racked up over 400,000 likes, proving to be popular with her loyal followers.

“Damn ma you look BANG’in (pun intended),” one user wrote.

“Is this a wig or have you got bangs? either way this look BANGS,” another shared.

“You look unreal,” a third mentioned.

“Omg this look is everything,” a fourth fan remarked adding multiple flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful with bangs,” a fifth follower commented.

Dua is currently the face of the latest YSL fragrance, Libre, and attended the launch party in London. At the event, she wore a mini black dress which too showed off her signature legs.

Not only that, but she also has her own clothing line with Pepe Jeans.

She has been busy working on her long-awaited second studio album and revealed to Vogue that it is coming out very soon, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

“My new record is still pop and it is really fun, but it is definitely more conceptual. I had the album title and went from that. After listening to it, it kind of feels like a dancercise class [laughs],” Dua mentioned.

When making the record, she told the publication that she listened to a whole range of artists as inspiration.

“I ended up listening to Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt. It sounds like such a crazy clash of styles.”

It has been over two years since Dua dropped her debut self-titled album. The album sparked the hits, “Be The One,” “New Rules,” and “IDGAF.”

On Spotify, she currently has over 27.1 million monthly listeners, proving to be one of music’s biggest names right now.

To stay up to date with Dua Lipa, follow her Instagram account.