Demi Rose Thrills Her Fans By Posing Nude In Tub Of Flower Petals

Demi Rose Mawby is known for her creative — and sometimes risqué — Instagram posts. Fans can generally count on the brunette beauty to add a bit of flair to her photos, whether it be with what she is wearing or with her surroundings. On Wednesday, it was both. The model posed nude while lying in a tub of flower petals for an especially sensual snap.

In the post, Demi sat on her side in the tub surrounded by various-colored petals. Leaning on one arm, she held her other arm across her breasts to keep the snap safe for Instagram’s standards. While her nipples were covered, she left plenty of her breasts to be seen. As the beauty crossed one leg over the other, she put the side of her round hip on display. The photo captured pink, red, purple, and yellow petals falling midair as Demi tilted her head back with her eyes closed. Her bronzed, smooth skin seems to be wet as some flower petals stuck to her body.

Demi wore a full face of makeup featuring expertly sculpted eyebrows, smokey eye shadow, full lashes, and a glossy rose color on her lips. Her long hair was wet, and it appeared to have streaks of color throughout.

Demi’s fans were thrilled by the snap. Many followers simply left heart and fire emoji in the comments. Within 45 minutes, the post raked in over 137,000 likes. Other followers couldn’t help but point out how amazing the shot looked.

“Wow wow wow,” was all one follower managed to say.

“Beautiful shoot Demi!” one admirer wrote.

“Well dammmmnnnn…..” said another fan.

“I love the colors!” one excited follower said.

One fan said the photo looked magical while another said the model had “unparalleled curves.”

The Instagram sensation definitely has the curves to drive her fans wild. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she flaunted those curves in a red sequined bikini while at the Burning Man festival earlier this month. In fact, she had worn several outfits while at the event — and all of them were stunning.

Since returning, the beauty has delighted her fans with a variety of photos — most of which showcase her enviable figure and her gorgeous face.

Demi seems to know what her 10.2 million followers want to see, and she keeps her Instagram page interesting enough to keep them coming back for more.

