Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Spills Out Of Tiny White Top In Racy Instagram Snap

Erika Gray couldn’t possibly be wearing a smaller top, and the Brazilian beauty’s Instagram followers are loving it.

The curvy model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a racy snap of herself wearing a white top that just barely covered her curves, and topped off the look with a pair of jean shorts so small, they would likely qualify as a bikini. The top was just about the smallest Instagram will allow before Erika gets in danger of violation the site’s strict rules against overt nudity.

The picture was a huge hit with her 2.3 million followers, prompting thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“Such a stunning shot my love,” one person shared.

“Body goals,” another wrote.

It’s been quite a busy few weeks for Erika, who recently appeared as one of the Wild ‘N Out girls in the season premiere of Nick Cannon’s VH1 show. She joins a number of other models in the hip-hop comedy show, showing off her curves in some skimpy attire. Erika has gotten plenty of attention for her television work, including a flattering mention in Bossip that included her as part of the “BEST looking WNO girls we’ve ever seen.”

Just before the season started, Erika shared a picture of herself rocking the revealing cheerleader outfit that she wears on the program, and the snap earned some big attention from her fans — which translated into some viral marketing for the show’s debut.

The Brazilian model is also a rising star on Instagram, where she frequently shares revealing pictures of herself. The work allows Erika to travel the globe, as she has recently shared picture of herself enjoying the sun in Los Angeles, jetting off to Portugal, and spending several days at an adults-only boutique in Mexico.

It’s not all fun and games for Erika, however, as her modeling and promotional work keeps her quite busy. Erika’s Instagram feed is filled with sponsored posts for fashion and swimwear companies, as well as frequent promotions for Bang Energy. The work all shares a common theme — utilizing the model’s killer curves to connect with her followers and sell products.

It’s likely quite lucrative work for Erika. Social media experts say that the industry standard for pay is $1,000 for every 100,000 followers, so she has the ability to make more than $20,000 for every post she makes.

Those who want to see more racy snaps from Erika Gray can check out her Instagram page.