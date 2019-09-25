Chelsea Houska Shares Post Of Son Watson Wearing His New Glasses: ‘I Did Not Think He Could Get Any Cuter’

Chelsea Houska shares her life on Teen Mom 2, but she also shares updates on social media with her fans. The mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to show off a video of her son, Watson, wearing his new glasses.

In the video, Watson is wearing a pair of black glasses and Chelsea asks him to look at the camera. However, Watson doesn’t seem too interested in looking at the camera, but the reality show star still gushes over how adorable her son looks.

“I did not think that he could get any cuter, but look at him in glasses. Look at mom. Look at me with your glasses, buddy,” Chelsea exclaims.

In another video, she shows off the other pairs of glasses that she got for her son and explained that she got him three pairs because of how cute they all were.

“I got him like three different pairs of glasses because they are all so freaking cute, but he has the ones he has on, he has these cute little like aviator, he looks like a grandpa in these,” she explained, showing a pair of glasses sitting on a dinosaur holder.

She continued, “And then these are more of like a practical they like hook behind the ear,” as she showed a third pair of glasses.

Chelsea is the mother of three kids. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship with her oldest daughter’s father did not work out and she eventually met and married a man named Cole DeBoer. They married in 2016 when Chelsea was pregnant with their son, Watson. She gave birth to Watson in January 2017. Later that year, the couple had another wedding. The following year, Chelsea and Cole welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Layne. What made Layne’s birthday even more special was the fact that she was born on Chelsea’s birthday.

Although the couple have three children at home, they make sure to make time for one another. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea and Cole recently spent some time together and shared videos of their time out to Instagram. Cole gushed over his wife in the posts and called Chelsea a “smoke show.”

Fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their adorable family on all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.