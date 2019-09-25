Watch Inter Milan Vs. SS Lazio Stream Live: Serie A Start Time, Preview, Inter Look To Extend Perfect Start

Inter Milan look to retain the only perfect record remaining in Serie A when they face their toughest test, hosting 5th-place SS Lazio.

Under new Manager Antonio Conte, Inter Milan has their quest for a first Serie A title since 2010 off to a perfect start, as The Inquisitr reported. The Nerazzuri have won all four matches they have played so far, including a comprehensive victory in the Milan derby last weekend by defeating rivals AC Milan 2-0. But in a mid-week match, Conte’s men face their toughest test of the young season, and one which could provide a measure of whether their hopes to unseat defending, eight-time running champions Juventus are real. Fifth-place SS Lazio comes into the San Siro having won five of their last 10 matches against Inter, with four losses, and looks to extend their victory margin in the match that will stream live from Milan.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, September 25.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Time.

Inter have accomplished their perfect opening to the season without the services of one of their top summer acquisitions, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Manchester United. So far, Conte has allowed Sanchez only 10 minutes on the pitch, in a Round 3 win over Udinese. According to Bleacher Report, the lateness of Sanchez’s move to Inter — coming shortly before the season opened — and his participation with his national team in the Copa America have left Sachez lacking readiness to compete for his new club.

“For him, it is worth the words I give for everyone else,” Conte said on Tuesday. “When I see ready players, they will be inserted [into the starting lineup]. I have to work in the interest of Inter, not of individuals.”

Alexis Sanchez remains on the bench for Inter Milan’s match against SS Lazio. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

