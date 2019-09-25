Melissa Riso Flaunts Insane Cleavage On Instagram In Yellow Bikini Pose On The Beach

Model, actress, and hairstylist Melissa Riso put her insane curves on display in her latest Instagram share thrilling her 1.1 million followers on the popular social media platform.

Recently, Riso took a trip to the Bahamas. She shared a picture of herself on all fours on a white sandy beach with deep blue waves crashing into the surf behind her. In the image, the brunette beauty wore a yellow string bikini which barely contained her cleavage in small, strategically positioned triangles of fabric. The bottoms tied on either side at her hips. The actress wore natural makeup to accent her features in the tropical setting. Her wavy beach hair hung over one shoulder as Riso starred sensually into the camera. The model had sand on her legs from crawling around on the beautiful sandy beach.

In her caption, Riso shared a quote about going away and taking a break somewhere alone to figure things out. Of course, she wasn’t on her trip alone. The Inquisitr recently reported that she and her boyfriend, Brandon Messina, went on the tropical getaway together last week. They enjoyed beautiful weather, relaxing spa treatments, delicious-looking food, and plenty of relaxing on the beach as the ocean crashed into the land.

Riso’s fans quickly expressed their appreciation of her latest share with more than 2,000 hitting the “like” button in just over half an hour. Plus, dozens also left supportive comments for the model.

“Perfect shot!!!” exclaimed one follower.

“The Sexiest Beach Babe Ever,” proclaimed another.

Others also appreciated the sentiment she expressed in the caption about being alone sometimes to figure things out.

“Heck freaking yeah! The very reason I bought a farm way out. Enjoy your day,” replied a fan.

“So true,” agreed another.

In her Instagram story, the hairstylist promoted her line of products for men called Mr By Melissa Riso. She developed shampoo, conditioner, and pomade for her male clients after realizing that they had few options when it comes to hair care products formulated especially for them. The fun video clip advertising the line shows Riso shampooing and styling a man’s hair, and they both appear to enjoy the treatment.

Later, after sharing a meme about not venting on Instagram, Riso featured a picture of a delicious-looking candlelight meal she enjoyed complete with a generous glass of wine. It looks like the model is back in Hollywood after her trip last week, and she seems like she is back to work.