‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Rottweiler Has Fans All Over The Place

The Masked Singer Season 2 is upon us, and fans are dying to know which 16 celebrities are hiding behind the elaborate costumes and wild masks this year on the hit show’s sophomore season. Of course, one of the biggest questions will be who is The Rottweiler?

Newsweek reports that the clues were very vague for the star, revealing that they were a perfectionist and not much else. Some of the very first guesses included Bruno Mars and Chris Daughtry, but judging from the comments on the show’s YouTube page, fans have other ideas.

Everyone from singers, athletes, and actors have been mentioned as viewers try to crack the code of The Rottweiler. Stars such as rappers Snoop Dogg, Ja Rule, LL Cool J, and DMX have all been mentioned, as well as singers like Pitbull, Usher, and Lil Bow Wow.

Some fans believe that the person under the dog mask could be actor Kevin Hart or Mark Wahlberg, who is the brother-in-law of judge Jenny McCarthy.

Meanwhile, others believe that an athlete is under the mask like basketball player Lonzo Ball, Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliot, or even Odell Beckham Jr., who is now playing for the Cleveland Browns, a team who’s mascot is a big dog.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of the show have a lot of strong opinions about what who may be competing in this season.

Names like Johnny Weir, Matthew Perry, Chris Colfer, Kevin Bacon, and Gordon Ramsey have all been mentioned for The Egg, while The Flamingo is thought to be someone like Molly Ringwald, Wendy Williams, Ashley Tisdale, Demi Lovato, or Adrienne Bailon.

Fans also believe that Wayne Brady could be The Thingamajig, and that Mayim Bialik is behind the elaborate Flower suit. Freddie Highmore and Neil Patrick Harris are in the running to be The Ice Cream, while Bobby Bones, Ashton Kutcher, and John Stamos have all been considered for The Skeleton.

The Leopard is stumping fans with names like Jared Leto, Rupaul, Omarosa, and Dennis Rodman being mentioned, and The Fox is thought to be an A-list actor like Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Hugh Jackman, or Robert Downey Jr.

In addition, a big name rocker like Steven Tyler, Bret Michaels, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, or Alice Cooper is speculated to be the person under The Eagle mask.

Fans who are dying to see one of the contestants get unmasked tonight can watch The Masked Singer at 8 p.m. on Fox.