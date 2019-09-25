Austrian Couple Receives 25,000 Ecstasy Pills In The Mail, Likely Sent By Dutch Drug Smugglers

'The (post) office was equally astonished,' said a police spokesperson.

An Austrian couple was shocked to find that a package containing 25,000 ecstasy pills was delivered to them by mistake, likely having been sent by Dutch drug smugglers, CNN reports.

The unnamed couple, in their 50s, had ordered a pair of dresses from a Dutch retailer, so when two packages arrived on their doorstep in the city of Linz, they thought nothing of it. However, they questioned the need for two boxes when both garments could have easily been put into one.

As it turns out, one of the parcels did, indeed, contain the dresses. The other contained something else entirely: 25,000 pills. The wife at first thought they might have been decorative stones, but the husband thought they might have been stimulants. He called the police.

They weren’t actually stimulants in the strictest sense; they were ecstasy, or MDMA. Ecstasy behaves not unlike a stimulant but also not unlike a hallucinogen, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Regardless of its classification, it is very much illegal in Austria.

In a statement from Upper Austria Police, the writer joked that the parcel ruined the couples’ meal.

“The originally planned cozy breakfast was quickly over and to the horror of the couple, it turned out that [one of the packages] had 24,800 Ecstasy tablets.”

The street value of the pills is in dispute. Austrian police say the pills were worth around €500,000 ($550,000), although a Scottish police spokesperson told CNN that, in the U.K. at least, the pills are likely worth something closer to £165,000 ($205,000).

Either way, the drug smugglers are out at least a couple hundred grand.

So, who are the drug smugglers? Police aren’t sure, but CNN notes that the Netherlands is one of the world’s largest producers of illicit drugs, and that hundreds of pounds of ecstasy, and methamphetamines, are coming out of the country through the mail every year.

Further, police say that this particular package was likely intended for Scotland.

“This is a live investigation and inquiries are ongoing,” said a Scottish police official.

It’s not just in Europe that drug smugglers use the mail to move their goods. For example, in May, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, about 45 pounds of meth wound up delivered, via the mail, to an Australian couple. And in the U.S., so many Americans are sending marijuana through the mail that, as reported by The Inquisitr, Post Office officials aren’t even sure what to do with what little of it manages to get identified and confiscated.