‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Flaunts Major Cleavage & Perky Derriere In Extremely Revealing Swimsuit

The model looked stunning in her revealing swimsuit.

Maxim model Rachel Bush doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. The stunner, who is married to Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer, shared a series of NSFW snaps on Instagram for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy. In the pictures, the bombshell modeled an extremely revealing cheetah-print swimsuit from her bikini line, Ocean Babe Swimwear. The plunging, thong one-piece left very little to the imagination. As she posed in the sand on a beach, the tan and toned model looked like a total beach babe. In the skimpy swimsuit, Rachel flaunted her enviable cleavage and perky derriere. The stunner’s long, lean legs were also on full display.

Rachel dressed up the sizzling look with dainty necklaces, silver bracelets, and numerous rings. The 21-year-old wore her long hair down and opted for glamorous makeup that enhanced her stunning features.

Fans were floored by the sultry snaps. Many left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section. Others, however, were more vocal in their praise.

“There is no reason for [a] human to be this perfect… insane,” complimented a commenter.

“Okay body but are we all gonna ignore how BEAUTIFUL your face is??!!” questioned a passionate fan.

“Most beautiful person on the earth,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some also applauded Rachel for starting her own business.

“Beauty and brains!! Okay businesswoman I see you,” wrote a follower.

The provocative post has already racked up more than 15,000 likes.

According to The Buffalo News, Rachel’s career as a social media influencer, began while she was attending Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Soon she realized she could make a lucrative business off of her bikini photos. In the September interview, Rachel also noted that she is Christian and conservative, which surprises many fans.

“People will say, ‘Oh, you’re posting your butt all over social media,'” explained the model. “Adam and Eve were naked, [for] one. Two, that doesn’t have anything to do with my political ideology.”

On top of being a wildly popular Instagram model, Rachel is also a dedicated wife and mother. On Monday, the stunner uploaded adorable photos of her family on Instagram. The pictures show Rachel, Jordan, and their 2-year-old daughter, Aliyah, sitting together at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.

“Victory Monday!! Some Pancho Power at the home opener & still can’t get Lea to take a nice family pic,” read the caption.

