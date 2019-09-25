Pamela Alexandra Strips Down To Bra & Panties That Barely Contain Her Busty Assets

Pamela Alexandra frequently takes to popular social media site Instagram to drive her followers wild with barely-there outfits that show off her famous curves. On Tuesday, the Instagram bombshell left a double-photo post that had her fans commenting with drooling, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

In the snaps, the model stuns in a super-tiny gray bra and panties combo from fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. The spaghetti strap bra includes a cut-out across the middle that emphasizes the model’s ample chest and puts her cleavage on full display. The high-waisted bottoms cut in at the hips to show off the 30-year-old’s curves and tiny waist. The bands of both the top and bottoms are white and have the name of the brand written on them.

Pamela completes the look with a touch of black mascara and pink lips. She wears her blonde curls loose and flowing around her face and down her back while accessorizing with a gold pendant necklace.

In the first photo, the Instagram beauty is featured sitting on the edge of a black leather couch with one hand supporting her weight behind her and the other touching the top of her head. She gazes directly at the camera with a small smile on her face.

The second snap differs in that the model lays back against the couch cushions with her legs pulled up underneath her. Turned slightly to the side, she flaunts her curvy hips and thighs.

In the caption of the post, Pamela asks her 2.5 million followers which photo they like better. She adds that she thinks she’s already chosen one. The post earned close to 80,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in the first day of being posted. The model’s followers answered her question in their comments while also adding how hot they think she looked and how much they loved her body and photos. Many of them were indecisive about which photo was their favorite and simply responded that they liked both equally.

“You’re very voluptuous & I respect how U carry yourself on your Ig…very ladylike,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look amazing,” another follower commented, following up with a series of emoji, including fire and heart-eyes.

“Both..absolutely both,” yet another fan chimed in, adding a few red hearts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model frequently promotes different brands on her Instagram page. In addition to Pretty Little Thing, Pamela is a huge promoter of the plus-size fashion brand Fashion Nova Curve.