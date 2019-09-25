Sofia Jamora Flashes Cleavage In An Unbuttoned Suit & Fans Are Loving It

Sofia Jamora shared a brand new Instagram post today, and it was all about her all-black outfit.

The update consisted of two photos, one which showed off her look from head-to-toe, and another which was a close-up of her look.

The first photo showed Jamora posing by a cement wall in a walkway. She left her top unbuttoned, as she flashed her cleavage. Her outfit included a black blazer with a pair of high-waisted pants. The pants featured a flare cut at the bottom, which was accentuated by a cinch-accent inches about her feet.

Sofia placed her left hand on her hips, while popping her right. She gave a fierce look with her lips closed.

The second photo showed Sofia standing in the same walkway, except this time, she stood next to a row of young trees. She popped her left hip this time, and tugged at the bottom of her jacket with both of her hands.

Jamora also tilted her head to the left, and rocked a slicked-back high bun. This photo also gave fans a better look at her accessories, which included three, gold necklaces.

The longest necklace featured a squiggly, thin charm, which fell in between her cleavage.

The model’s makeup was also noticeable, which included soft pink eyeshadow, blush, and glossy lipstick.

And this isn’t to mention her update from yesterday, which showed her flaunting her curves in a glittering, black dress. It had thin straps and a snakeskin print.

Jamora posed in a white, plush chair as she thrust her left hip out and placed her right hand on her chest. She wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, while she exaggerated her bangs by brushing it to her left.

Sofia’s racked up over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, which is an impressive feat. She previously opened up to Frankies Bikinis about her fairly rapid rise to social media fame.

“It came as a surprise to me. It’s still very weird to wake up to more followers day by day but hopefully if I gain enough I could start promoting more charities and causes that are in need of attention as well as promoting my favorite brands,” she said.

Jamora also revealed her daily routine.

“Everyday, no matter what, starts out with some iced coffee and a croissant or hashbrowns. if I’m working I’m bumping some music on my drive, and if I’m not working you can catch me at the beach, by the pool, or hitting the gym,” she said.