Kourtney Kardashian Strikes Sexy Pose In Just A Skimpy Bodysuit On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is slowly but surely becoming the master of advertising her own products, not unlike her younger sisters.

The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to post a rather sultry snap as she promoted her popular Poosh hair towel turban. In the photo, Kourt is seen laying down on her big comfy-looking white couch while donning a very skimpy black bodysuit.

The skintight ensemble featured long sleeves and a quite high waistline, and the mother-of-three flaunted her incredible hourglass figure and toned legs as she rested one of her arms on her curvy derriere. Kourtney supported her head with her other hand while giving the camera a smoldering look. She bathed in the bright sunlight coming from her open terrace, surrounded by trees and greenery.

The Poosh founder rocked her popular reversible silk hair towel, which features leopard print on one side, and is completely black on the other. For this specific shot, she opted for the black side to match her outfit. Kourtney also rocked a full face of makeup, including a smokey eye shadow and cat eyeliner combo, as well as perfectly contoured cheekbones and a dab of nude lipstick color on her full lips.

She urged her fans to go shop the product, which was done in collaboration with brand Aquis, through the Poosh website, as the last of their restock was quickly selling out.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously gushed about the hair towel in several Instagram posts, telling her nearly 82 million followers how proud she was of that specific collab.

Loading...

“@poosh x Aquis hair towel turban uses a proprietary wicking fabric called AQUITEX to cut drying time in half, meaning no blow-drying necessary, it ultimately causes less heat damage and reduces energy usage,” she explained in a post where she is seen posing with her sister Kendall.

“You can also flip it inside out and wear the charmeuse side against your hair when you sleep to wake up with silky hair. Though cotton pillowcases are not as rough as cotton towels, the same is true of the damaging effects when we toss and turn on our cotton pillowcase,” Kourtney added.

The 40-year-old has been very busy with her relatively new lifestyle brand, but it seems like fans are already loving it. Just recently, she was once again spotted ditching her pants to promote a Poosh article about self-care.