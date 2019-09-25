Gwen Stefani Rocks Mismatched Style With Signature Red Lips During New York City Outing

Gwen Stefani is one of Hollywood’s biggest style icons. The singer has been slaying wild punk rock looks for decades, and she’s still creating headlines with her wardrobe choices, per The Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Gwen was photographed by the paparazzi as she stepped out in New York City. The Voice coach appeared to be hopping on a flight out of The Big Apple as she rocked a comfy and casual look, which consisted of mismatched green tones and patterns.

In the photos obtained the outlet, Gwen is seen rocking a pair of vibrant green pants with yellow accents and large black palm tree leaves on them. She added a gray t-shirt with a black zipper hoodie over top and a camo-print jacket over that. She also sported some black and white checkered shoes on her feet for the funky ensemble.

Stefani wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in long, loose strands that curled at the end. She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature bright red lip color.

She accessorized with multiple rings on her fingers as she carried her phone in her hand.

Meanwhile, Gwen looks youthful in the snaps as many fans struggle to believe that the No Doubt lead singer is about to celebrate her 50th birthday in October.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer allegedly wants to give her boyfriend, country music singer Blake Shelton, a biological child of his own. However, her age is reportedly a factor, per Hollywood Life, who claims that the pair have talked about having children and may use an alternative route to welcome a baby together.

“Gwen sees how great Blake is to her kids and dreams about making him a father. She would love to give him his own child and it is a constant conversation between the two,” a source told the site.

Recently, Stefani opened up about her relationship with Shelton, even calling him a “good dad” to her three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 — whom she shares with her former husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen revealed that Blake is a huge help to her with the kids, and that she often relies on him to assist her so that she can get some downtime from her boys.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Gwen Stefani by following the singer on her Instagram account.