Lindsay Lohan Goes Topless While Pulling Down Her Lip, Instagram Is Absolutely Loving It

Lindsay Lohan has caused a social media frenzy. The Mean Girls actress has mostly been making headlines for her appearance on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer, although The Inquisitr did recently report Lindsay sharing some social media content for her new “Xanax” track. Today has seen the 33-year-old take a break from promoting her career, with an image of the star appearing on her Instagram – and nothing but a black-heart emoji for its caption.

The photo showed Lindsay professionally photographed in a slick finish. The famous redhead had been snapped fairly close-up, with the photo showing Lindsay from the chest up. There was no denying that she’d gone topless for the shot, as she appeared to be minus any clothing while she posed for the camera. Her modesty, however, was protected via a carefully placed elbow. Lindsay’s left hand was held up towards her face, and she upped the ante by pulling down on her lower lip. Lindsay appeared beautifully made-up, with smokey black eyeliner, red lips, plus blush accentuating her attractive features. The star delivered direct eye contact for maximum engagement, although the snap wasn’t overly raunchy.

Nonetheless, the update seems to have driven the actress/singer’s fans totally wild, with the comments section to Lindsay’s post quickly filling up – the ones below all arrived within 20 minutes of the post going live.

“Iconic,” one fan wrote.

“Mamasita!” another added.

“W.O.W………..!” seemed to see a user need to use both caps and separate their letters with periods.

“I couldn’t imagine being this perfect” was another comment.

The responses appearing to see fans floored by Lindsay’s beauty and sex appeal just kept on going. She might be considered a face from the ’90s and 2000s, but Lindsay has a hardcore fanbase.

“All time favorite shoot,” one user told the star.

“Wow hot as” seemed to see a fan completely taken aback.

In fact, the “wow” phrase was a very popular one.

“Omg wow so beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“Just wow!” seemed to echo the thought.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 5,700 likes in just 15 minutes. Yes, this starlet definitely knows how to rake in the engagement.

Lindsay does seem to be one of those child stars who has stayed relevant. Likewise are famous faces from shows from the 2000s, such as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, although Nicole’s life is now motherhood-centric as she raises her kids. Lindsay, meanwhile, seems to be focusing on her career right now. That said, the actress has made headlines for revealing that she is newly single, although she didn’t confirm the identity of her former boyfriend.

Fans are likely very glad that Lindsay posted her shot today.