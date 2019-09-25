Lindsay Lohan Goes Topless On Instagram, Frenzy Appears In Under 20 Minutes

Lindsay Lohan has caused a social media frenzy. The Mean Girls actress has mostly been making headlines for her appearance on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer, although The Inquisitr did recently report Lindsay delivering some social media content for her new “Xanax” track. Today has seen the 33-year-old take a break from promoting the various aspects of her career, with an image of the star appearing on her Instagram – and nothing but a black-heart emoji for its caption.

The photo showed Lindsay professionally-photographed for a slick finish. The famous redhead had been snapped fairly close up, with the photo showing Lindsay from the chest up. There was no denying that this image was a topless one, though. The star was seen void of any clothing as she posed for the camera, although her modesty was protected via a carefully-placed elbow. Lindsay’s left hand was held up towards her face, with a pulled-down lip upping the ante. Lindsay appeared beautifully made up, with smokey black eyeliner, red lips, plus blush accentuating her attractive features. The star delivered direct eye contact for maximum engagement, although the snap wasn’t an overly raunchy one.

Nonetheless, the update seems to have driven the actress and singer’s fans totally wild, with the comments section to Lindsay’s post quickly filling up – the below ones all arrived within 20 minutes of the post going live.

“Iconic,” one fan wrote.

“Mamasita!” another added.

“W.O.W………..!” seemed to see a user need to use both caps and separate their letters with periods.

“I couldn’t imagine being this perfect” was another comment.

The responses appearing to see fans floored by Lindsay’s beauty and sex appeal just kept on going. Somewhat of a 2000’s face she might be, but Lindsay comes with a hardcore fanbase.

“All time favorite shoot,” one user told the star.

“Wow hot as” seemed to see a fan completely taken aback.

In fact, the “wow” phrase seemed to be a very prominent one amid the responses left.

“Omg wow so beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“Just wow!” seemed to echo the thought.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 5,700 likes in just 15 minutes. Yes, this starlet definitely knows how to rake in the engagement.

Lindsay does seem to be one those 2000’s faces that has stayed relevant. Likewise so, are stars such as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, although Nicole’s life is now motherhood-centric as she raises her kids. Lindsay, meanwhile, seems to be focusing on her career right now. That said, the actress has made headlines for revealing that she is newly-single: Lindsay didn’t confirm the identity of her former boyfriend, though.

Fans are likely very glad that Lindsay posted her shot today.