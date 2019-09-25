Australian Bombshell Isabelle Mathers Returns To Instagram In Impossibly Tiny Mini Skirt

Isabelle Mathers broke her two-week-long Instagram silence today in such a big way that fans may have even forgotten she was gone.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Australian bombshell took to her account on the social media platform for the first time since the beginning of the month, and her one million followers were certainly excited for her return. The sizzling new snap caught the beauty giving the camera a sultry stare and striking a pose by the pool in an ensemble so small, it could have easily been mistaken for a bikini.

The 20-year-old sent pulses racing in a barely-there mini skirt and crop top combo that did nothing but favors for her enviable physique. Her look consisted of a minuscule, wine-colored bandeau top that was just big enough to cover her voluptuous assets, leaving her decolletage completely bare and flashing a teasing glimpse of cleavage from its low-cut, strapless neckline. The number cut off just below her bosom to expose her chiseled abs and flat midsection exposed in their entirety for her fans to ogle in.

On her lower half, Isabelle sported a matching skirt that provided only slightly more coverage than her itty-bitty top. The dangerously tiny mini skirt clung to her famous curves in all of the right ways, while her sexy thigh gap was revealed thanks to the sheer nature of the thin fabric. The skirt fell just past her booty to her upper thighs, flaunting her endlessly long, toned legs, and highlighted her trim waist even more thanks to its high-rise style.

Isabelle skipped adding any accessories, even going barefoot in the photo to not take any attention away from her incredible body. Her brunette tresses were worn down in messy waves, spilling over her shoulders and down to her chest. She also let her natural beauty shine by wearing only a minimal amount of makeup that was just enough to make her striking facial features pop.

Fans of the Instagram model went absolutely wild for her long-awaited new post. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned nearly 90,000 likes within just six hours of going live to the social media platform, and more than 600 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Isabelle was a “literal goddess.”

“Obsessed with you,” commented a third.

Though Isabelle has been relatively silent on Instagram for the past few weeks, her sister, Olivia Mathers, has been slaying her fans with her latest uploads. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the blonde beauty recently sent temperatures soaring on her own account on the social media platform with a new photo that saw her showing off her killer curves in a set of black lace lingerie — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.