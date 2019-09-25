Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Fitness model Ana Cheri heated things up on Instagram on Wednesday when she shared a photo in which she rocked a tiny crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.

In the sexy double post, Ana stood outside near a building. She wore pink and black thong bikini bottoms and a tiny white crop. In the first snap, Ana showed off her backside, giving her followers nice view of her world-famous derrière. Posing with one foot on a step, her booty took center stage as she turned to give the camera a sultry look.

In the second snap, Ana faced the camera. The high-cut bikini bottoms covered very little, giving her fans a nice look at her curvy hips, toned thighs, and flat abs. The crop top Ana wore also showed plenty of underboob. The entire outfit gave viewers a good look at Ana’s bronzed skin and enviable hourglass figure. The snap captured Ana as she smiled, turning her face to the sun.

The fitness model’s fans loved the snap. Within an hour of going live, the post racked up over 60,000 comments, most of which complimented Ana on her fabulous figure.

In the caption, Ana asked her fans which photo they preferred, and it seemed they were too distracted with what they were looking at to even answer her. A few followers were even at a loss for words, leaving behind only fire emoji. But some fans were able to tell Ana what they thought about the post.

“So beautiful and perfect,” one fan said.

“Awesome, made my day,” wrote one follower.

One admirer told Ana that she would forever be his favorite.

It’s not unusual for Ana to receive such compliments. Her 12.3 million loyal followers generally love to see what she has in store for them. From bikinis to feminine dresses, this girl models it all. And she looks fantastic in everything she wears. As The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell recently rocked a strappy get-up that showed of her fit physique.

Over the summer, Ana spent some time in Seattle. She shared a few photos from her time in the city. One photo showed her looking pretty in a denim dress.

But the beauty doesn’t have to be anywhere special to look fantastic. She seems to look good wherever she is — even if she happens to be in a bathroom.

