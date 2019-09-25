Kylie Jenner Hospitalized After Suffering Severe Symptoms Following ‘Intense Illness’

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently in the hospital receiving treatment after she began to suffer severe symptoms due to a flu-like illness that she has been battling for several days now. TMZ was the first to report the news, as it seems Jenner needs medical attention to get through her illness.

The outlet reveals that Kylie has been feeling severe nausea and dizziness as apart of her sickness, and that she even had to miss presenting at the Emmy Awards on Sunday due to being under the weather. However, her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, took over the presenting job without her in tow for the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, is currently on vacation and not able to be by her youngest child’s bedside while she’s cooped up in the hospital. However, sources tell the site that Kylie’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, has been in and out of the facility to check on their daughter during her hospital stay.

Kylie is reportedly getting the best care possible, but her official diagnosis has yet to be released at this point in time. Of course, Jenner’s fans are sending her well wishes as she fights off whatever illness she may be facing.

“I don’t love the Kardashians, but hope she feels better. That is scary,” one fan tweeted about Kylie.

“She’s pregnant,” another fan speculated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just a few weeks ago, Kylie took to her Instagram story wearing her pajamas and showcasing her breakfast of delicious donuts. In the video, Jenner revealed that she was just getting over a sickness, but it seems that her good health didn’t last long.

As far as the pregnancy rumors, those have been going around for months now. Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have mentioned having a second child before, leading fans to believe they’ll give their daughter, Stormi Webster, a sibling in the near future.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following the makeup mogul on her Instagram account.