Kelly Ripa Flaunts Killer Legs In Floral Minidress: ‘I Can Always Tell When Ryan Likes My Outfit’

It’s one giant fashion show for Kelly Ripa, these days. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has been steadily appearing on Instagram in various stylish dresses, with videos dedicated to the designers responsible for them – hit the gym in leggings she might, but Kelly comes as a major fashionista. The 48-year-old has appeared in a new video posted to Live! with Kelly and Ryan‘s Instagram account, with the footage appearing to show Kelly looking her best.

The video showed Kelly in a backstage area that was likely a dressing room – enough dresses and shoes in the background seemed to suggest that this is where the blonde selects her outfits. Today had definitely delivered a knockout look. The star was seen showcasing a stunning, floral-print minidress in multi-tonal shades of blue, with a floaty and linen-like finish accentuating the star’s slim frame. Of course, with the dress falling above the knee, fans got a perfect view of Kelly’s killer legs. These appeared elongated by the star having slipped her feet into a pair of high heels, with the overall look being impeccably classy.

Kelly wasn’t alone. The star was with clothing specialist Shoshanna Gruss, with the video opening up by seeing Kelly acknowledge her companion. Talk swiftly turned to the dress, though, with Kelly seen talking about it. The star’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest was also mentioned, with Kelly seen stating that she can feel when he digs her look.

“I can always tell when Ryan likes my outfit…He gets…”

Fans then heard this in the context of Shoshanna saying that Ryan’s eyes “light up” when he likes her outfit.

Kelly was then looking down at the dress, holding it, and appearing to completely love it. Mentions were also made of the dress’ waist, with Kelly admitting that she is “long-waisted.”

The video racked up views fairly quickly: engagement on the show’s Instagram may be lower than on Kelly’s personal account, but the fans are there. Over 1,700 views were clocked in the space of 25 minutes. Fan comments definitely seemed to suggest an audience digging the dress and heels, with users telling Kelly how beautiful she looked today.

Loading...

Kelly will make a headline on account of her killer style, but she’ll likewise prove a talking point for those epic throwbacks – if anyone is Instagram’s throwback queen, it’s this mother. A throwback image of Kelly mopping floors in high heels during her Hope & Faith days seemed to bring out a massive response from Instagram, per The Inquisitr.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.