Disney Announces That Vegan Options Will Be Offered At All Major And Several Minor Dining Locations

'We’re always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation, and creativity to the Disney dining experience,' said the company in a statement.

The Happiest Place On Earth is about to get a lot happier for guests who eschew animal products in their meals, as Disney Parks will soon be offering plant-based meal options at almost all of its sit-down and counter-service food stops.

In a blog post published on Tuesday, Disney Parks spokesman Thomas Smith revealed that the company will begin providing vegan options at every “major” quick-service and table-service restaurant. It’s not clear, as of this writing, what Smith means by “major” locations, and which locations (if any) won’t be offering vegan options.

“Our guests will now be able to choose from hundreds of sweet and savory creations, including many brand-new dishes destined to become fan favorites!”

The dishes will be made from fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds and will eschew all animal products, including meat, eggs, and honey. It’s unclear if the dishes will be made with utensils and equipment that is not used to make meat; some vegans are keen to avoid “cross contamination” and will seek foods that are made with utensils and kitchen equipment that never touches animal products, however obliquely.

Thomas also provided some examples of mouthwatering vegan dishes that will soon be available, and at which locations they can be found.

skeeze / Pixabay

Loading...

For example, at the Canada pavilion in Epcot’s World Showcase, diners at Le Cellier can enjoy Steamed Asian Dumplings served with bok choy, Chinese long beans, red peppers, and radish in a fragrant Asian broth. At Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at the Magic Kingdom, guests can devour Shiriki Noodle Salad made with noodles, edamame beans, mushrooms, green mango, and cucumber and tossed with a sweet chili sauce. At the Satu’li Canteen at the Animal Kingdom, vegan guests can partake in Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl made with tofu, seasoned with chili-spice, and topped with crunchy vegetable slaw, boba balls, and a choice of sauces. A vegan’s sweet tooth can be satisfied by Plant-Based Cashew Cheesecake, available at California Grill at the Contemporary Resort.

The list above is only representative and does not include all the vegan options that will be available everywhere.

The updated menus will roll out at Walt Disney World in Florida at counter-service locations on October 1 and at sit-down restaurants on October 3. Vegan diners at California parks will have to wait until 2020 for the new menus to roll out. It’s unclear, as of this writing, when (or even if) updated vegan options will be rolled out in Disney parks outside the United States.