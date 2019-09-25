Kourtney Kardashian Ditches Her Pants As She Relaxes In Sexy Button-Up Shirt On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is becoming the queen of self-care, and it shows in her array of posts about the topic on her lifestyle blog, Poosh. This week was no different as the reality star took to the site’s Instagram page to share an update about her Sunday reset routine with fans.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourtney is seen sitting on the ground in what appears to be a tent. The mother-of-three crosses her legs as she rests on a white blanket, wearing a comfy-looking white button-up shirt.

Kardashian seemingly left her pants behind to relax in the photo, as she flaunted her killer stems. All around Kourt are some plates and bowls filled with food like veggies and salad. Her crisp, white sneakers are also seen sitting next to her on the ground.

Kourtney had her eyes closed in the photo, as she rested her arms on her knees, wearing a smile on her face. Her shoulder-length, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to go makeup-free for the snap, showcasing her fresh face, bright eyes, and nude lips for the camera.

In the caption of the photo, Poosh promises to share Kourtney’s best tips for unwinding, which include self-care, cooking, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time that Kourtney has lounged around with no pants on in an Instagram update this week. On Tuesday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a similar ensemble as she sat in her empty bathtub with her lean legs draped over the side, while she read a book.

In the caption of that photo, Kourt reveals her latest product launch, a gorgeous essential oil diffuser, which she designed to look like a stunning piece of home decor.

Loading...

“Diffusing has become a part of my daily wellness routine which is why I am very happy to announce our latest collab, the saje x @poosh Positively Poosh diffuser and essential oil kit. I designed this diffuser to look like decor, not a tech gadget, so it will suit anyone’s home. The custom essential oil scent we formulated is clean and uplifting with notes of rose, lavender, and grapefruit. The diffuser is available in both white and grey, and they launch Monday, September 30 at 9am pst at shop.poosh.com,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Kourtney Kardashian should follow her on social media, or tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.