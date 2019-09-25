WWE News: Huge Matches Confirmed For ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Debut On Fox, Special Guests

WWE is going all out for the blue brand's huge debut on FOX next week.

Last night on SmackDown Live, it was nearing the end of an era as the blue brand is moving off of the USA Network and heading to FOX. On October 4, 2019, Friday Night SmackDown will make its debut on a new network and a new night, but there is much more coming from WWE. The promotion has already lined up three huge matches for the premiere, and they are bringing in as many big names and stars as humanly possible.

On Tuesday evening, things became even more heated between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens as legal matters were brought into the picture. Owens had threatened Shane with a huge lawsuit worth millions, but things have changed and they are going to end up getting physical instead.

The official website of WWE has confirmed that KO will face Shane-O Mac in a Ladder Match on the FOX debut of Friday Night SmackDown. Not only will the two batter one another, but the loser of the match is going to be officially fired from WWE for good.

Another big match confirmed by WWE will be a tag team battle between the Four Horsewomen. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will once again team with Charlotte Flair to take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks for the big debut on FOX.

That makes three huge matches for the FOX debut of Friday Night SmackDown next week, as the WWE Championship bout was already in place. Here is the schedule card as of September 25, 2019:

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match – Loser Is Fired From WWE: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks

There will be more matches added to the event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and those will be announced sometime in the next week. As WWE is looking to make this debut on FOX as big as possible, they will have a number of celebrities in attendance as well as WWE Hall of Famers along with wrestling legends.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trish Stratus has now been confirmed as returning for the show, but she is only one of many. Here is a list of those confirmed as of this writing:

Trish Stratus

Hulk Hogan

Mick Foley

Booker T

Ric Flair

Sting

Lita

Goldberg

Kurt Angle

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Mark Henry

The changeover of the blue brand to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is a very big deal for WWE, and they are turning it into a small pay-per-view, of sorts. With a legendary guest list and three big matches already confirmed for the event, this is going to be something that all wrestling fans will not want to miss.