Sofia Vergara Goes Sheer On Instagram, But A Big Red Arrow Changes Everything

There’s always a little something extra with Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family star might be loved for her fierce style displays over on her Instagram, but the 47-year-old is just as adored for having a great sense of humor. Today appears to have seen the Latina deliver just this – plus her trademark style.

Earlier today, Sofia updated her account. The star was marking her time in Madrid, Spain – given that Sofia speaks Spanish, she’s likely finding the trip an enjoyable one. Two photos were posted to the actress’ account. The first showed Sofia in a group setting at one of the city’s attractions, although a quick swipe to the right saw Sofia in what appeared to be familiar territory. Yes, Sofia was standing in a street that appeared to bear her name, with a large and digitally-added red arrow directing fans towards the street sign.

Sofia appeared in her signature, laid-back wardrobe. The star was seen rocking a pair of tight jeans, with a sheer white t-shirt keeping things light and a little sexy – the star’s white bra was visible underneath the shirt. Sofia looked chic overall, with a statement handbag and shades, plus her long locks worn down. A caption from the star confirmed her Madrid location and tourist status.

Given that Sofia had taken the time to point out the street name, fan comments reflected an audience who acknowledged the humorous situation.

“You deserve at least a street named after you….” one user told Sofia.

“Calle de Vergara,” another wrote with a fire emoji.

“The 2nd picture” showed that one user had definitely swiped to the right.

Plenty more comments regarding the street name came in, with many users appearing to reply in Spanish. This Hollywood star might be a household name in America, but she’s definitely got her European and South American fans. The post also appeared popular in very little time, racking up over 21,000 likes in under an hour. A celebrity like came in from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna.

Sofia’s recent European travels have been making headlines. The star attended Milan Fashion Week amid a swarm of celebrities, with social media updates seeing Sofia right on the runway at Dolce & Gabbana. Of course, the star had worn a floral-print dress that appeared to pay homage to the Italian brand’s popular and well-known prints.

As The Inquisitr reports, Sofia also delighted her fans in a sexy black dress as she posed for a stunning ocean snap. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.