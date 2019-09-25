Zoe Kravitz Ditches The Underwear In Revealing Lace Dress During Paris Fashion Week

Zoe Kravitz is known for taking major fashion risks, and she has done it yet again during a recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress turned heads when she showed up to the Saint Laurent’s Spring-Summer 2020 show at PFW on Tuesday, and that was mostly due to her extremely revealing outfit. As reported by Daily Mail, Zoe put on a very sexy display as she rocked a skimpy black minidress that featured some major cut-outs across the torso area, an open back, and some stunning see-through lace details on the sides and around her pert booty.

In fact, it wasn’t hard to see that the Big Little Lies star opted to leave the underwear at home, but she made sure to cover just enough skin with a black fabric panel that fell down the front of her dress. She also covered her cleavage with a black bandeau top, proudly flaunting her tiny waist and slim figure in the racy ensemble.

She completed her daring look with a pair of vertiginous black heels, which added a few inches to her petite figure, as well as some rings around her fingers. Zoe wore her super long dark raven tresses down in her signature style that combined braids and locks, and she donned subtle makeup in light shades, including a smokey eye and a dab of nude lipstick color on her full lips. In order to add a pop of color to her dark look, she painted her nails in a green-turquoise shade.

However, the 30-year-old daughter of former power couple Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet was not by herself. She turned up to the high-profile event with her husband, the equally-handsome Karl Glusman. This was the duo’s first public appearance as a married couple, following their wedding ceremony on June 29, according to The Daily Mail‘s report.

The two reportedly exchanged vows in front of a number of A-listers at her father’s house in Paris over the summer. Guests included Zoe’s BLL co-stars, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern. The LOLAWOLF singer previously opened up about how she met Karl through mutual friends in a British Vogue interview.

“My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone, not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you, and he brought Karl,” Zoe said.

“I instantly felt something. Then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous,” she added.

Zoe recently made headlines after her hilarious reaction to the fact that Beyonce dressed up as her mother for Halloween: “I can’t ….is @beyonce also my mom now or?”