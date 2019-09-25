Fans Worry Over Miley Cyrus’s Weight Loss In Recent Instagram Share

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus recently enjoyed some time in Antelope Canyon, east of Page, Arizona. She posed amid incredible rock formations in the canyon, but the singer’s latest share has some fans worried about her possible weight loss.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus posed in a black sports bra with her Daisy Dukes unbuttoned. She wore white tennis shoes and a black hat in the image, which is shot from below the Black Mirror star. The picture garnered a lot of support on Instagram, where Cyrus enjoys 99.5 million followers. However, some worried fans pointed out that the “Party In The USA” singer looks like she’s lost some weight recently, although she was never considered overweight.

“Cyrus, why are you so skinny?” asked a fan.

“Too skinny,” noted another.

Several followers chimed in asking Cyrus to eat something, and at least one person suggested that the entertainer might suffer from an eating disorder like Anorexia. Of course, many other fans jumped in to defend the former Hannah Montana actress, pointing out that some people actually struggle to gain weight.

“She is fit not skinny,” declared one follower.

“Telling someone to eat something is not the way to politely comment on someone’s weight. It’s just rude,” another pointed out.

Many people chimed in to comment that it is not anymore acceptable to tell somebody to gain weight than it is to tell somebody to lose weight. For many celebrities, no matter what they do, somebody always has a negative comment to make.

Last night Cyrus took to Instagram to share another image of herself in the rock formations, and she mentioned that consistency helped her develop the muscles she proudly displayed in the picture.

Loading...

The post of Cyrus with her shorts unbuttoned is from an angle that may show off her toned figure differently than other recent pictures of her. The different perspective could be what is making people feel that she might be underweight. It’s also important to note that the “Wrecking Ball” singer also divorced with her husband of seven months, Liam Hemsworth, recently. Subsequently, she dated Kaitlynn Carter for about a month, and recently they appear to have broken up too. Often during breakups, people experience dramatic body changes.

The “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer recently performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. She shared several clips of her performance on her Instagram account, earning her a lot of “likes” and interaction from her followers on the popular social media platform.