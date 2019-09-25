Kelly Clarkson Scores A Blockbuster Hit With ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The Kelly Clarkson Show is ratings gold, and the singer and The Voice coach should pat herself on the back for scoring one of the highest debut weeks of a talk show in seven years. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Clarkson’s daytime talker had the best premiere week of any new first-run talk series since 2012.

The last talk show to have such strong ratings was Katie, the talk show hosted by Katie Couric.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that The Kelly Clarkson Show ranks 4th among 14 new and returning syndicated talk shows, behind long-running series The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, and Dr. Phil. She also came in ahead of two other new talkers, The Tamron Hall Show, and Mel Robbins.

Not bad for a singer and songwriter who initially had no interest in doing a talk show and had to be convinced into taking the job by her husband. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Clarkson revealed several interesting tidbits about the creation and work to make her show successful, reported Billboard Magazine.

Clarkson said to DeGeneres that it was her husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock, who convinced her to take on the task of the talk and variety show, which was conceived as a way to bring people together in these divisive times.

The multi-platinum singer revealed that she has never paid attention to numbers, charts, ratings or anything of that matter.

“I don’t understand ratings in the television world,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “Even in music…I don’t ever pay attention to charts either. It’s going to do me and work or it won’t.”

Viewers are drawn in droves to Clarkson’s outgoing personality, and the way she interacts with both her celebrity guests and the real people that appear on her show. They are also loving the way she fangirls over certain songs, as a person who truly appreciates music, and takes the first moments of each show to sing a song she loves by another artist. The first week of shows gave viewers a chance to listen to Clarkson cover tunes such as Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” and Sia’s “Chandelier.”

The Inquisitr has reported on Clarkson’s ongoing weight loss, a struggle she has always been open and honest about. She revealed that she has battled an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started way back in 2006.

Clarkson revealed that a book which promotes healthy eating, titled The Plant Paradox, has helped her to eat more mindfully. The book reportedly exposes the hidden dangers in healthy foods that could potentially cause both disease and weight gain. While she does not promote the tome as the only way to lose weight, she says that following the plan, as well as exercising and having a positive outlook on life, has helped her tremendously.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs daily in syndication.