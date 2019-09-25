Joe Biden Campaign Says Bad Iowa Poll Numbers Are ‘Worse’ Than Donald Trump-Ukraine Debacle

Elizabeth Warren has been gaining traction on the former vice president in recent polls.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is in the middle of a campaign for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination for president, is facing criticism over a campaign email recently sent out. The email claimed that his recent performance in polls is worse than news reports the president allegedly attempted to get the Ukrainian government to interfere in the 2020 election.

Biden, who is the party’s front-running candidate, has been losing ground in polls to other Democratic president hopefuls, mainly Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been growing in popularity.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the White House on Wednesday released a summarized transcript of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which revealed that on a July call that mentioned U.S. support to the Ukraine, the American president asked Zelensky to investigate his political rival, Biden.

Despite the fact that the call confirms reports that the president did ask about Biden, The Inquisitr noted that the document released by the White House was not a verbatim transcript of the conversation between the two presidents, as noted in a footnote for the White House document released on Wednesday.

On the call, the president asked Ukraine for a “favor” after discussing the “excellent” relationship the countries share. In the call, Trump told Zelensky that he believed the United States to be a better ally to the country than many other European nations. Zelensky seemed to agree.

The released transcript comes one day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, announced an official inquiry by the House into impeaching the 45th president following reports of the Ukraine conversation.

While the reports about Trump’s call have made headlines since a whistleblower sounded the alarm about the president’s activity last week, the framing of a Biden fundraising email sent to his supporters on Tuesday had people on Twitter wondering what the former vice president was thinking.

“Look, here’s the bad news,” the email said in its opening line. “Trump is using the Oval Office to pressure a foreign power into interfering in the 2020 election.”

That statement alone, many of his supporters could likely get behind. However, the next line proclaimed that the news “gets even worse.”

“A new poll has us down in Iowa,” the email read. “A key first state in this Primary race.”

Shane Goldmacher, a political reporter for The New York Times, noted the campaign email in a tweet sent on Tuesday night and said that the framing was “curious.”

Goldmacher wasn’t alone in noticing the email’s framing.

Others said that they believed that the campaign email showed a lack of judgment that was worrisome coming from a presidential hopeful.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a poll released over the weekend showed the Massachusetts senator gaining ground over the former vice president among potential caucusgoers in Iowa, coming out on top of the race with 22 percent.