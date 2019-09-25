‘Miss Bikini USA’ 2019 Natalie Romano Bums Out Fans In Tiny Red Two-Piece: ‘Bikini Season Is Officially Over’

“Miss Bikini USA” Natalie Romano bummed out her fans this week when she posted what could be her last bikini photo of the year.

On Wednesday, Natalie told her fans on Instagram that bikini season was “officially over,” adding that it was a “sad day” now that summer has gone and fall has kicked off. In the photo that accompanied the caption, Romano stuns in a tiny red bikini.

The sexy snapshot features Natalie sporting the gorgeous two-piece as she sat on her knees on a white outdoor bed surrounded with sheer curtains. Romano posed with her hand on top of her head, and flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, lean legs, flat tummy, and curvy hips in the skimpy swimwear.

Natalie had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in wild curls that fell down her back and grazed her shoulders.

She added a full face of makeup in the photos, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She included a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, thick lashes, and a vivid red color on her lips to complete the glam look, which she reveals that she applied herself without a makeup artist.

Natalie is represented by MMG talent agency, where her portfolio boasts more than just bikini photos. She stuns in elegant dresses, sports skimpy lingerie, swimwear, and tiny Daisy Dukes and heels.

Personal details about her looks are also revealed on the website, which include her height, which is 5 foot, 7 inches. Her bust size is measured at 34 inches, with her waist at 24 inches and her hips at 36 inches. The info also reveals that she had green eyes, wears a size 6 shoe and a size 2 dress.

Recently, Natalie took an absence from her social media account, and when she returned she told her followers that she had been dealing with a loss in her family.

“It’s been a really rough week. Unfortunately this past Monday my sweet, loving, 102 year old Grandpa passed away peacefully in his home. Even though it’s hard that he’s not here with us anymore, it makes me happy to think of what a long and wonderful life he did have filled with so many accomplishments. He was a WWll Veteran, earned his doctorate in Foreign Languages, went on to be an amazing college professor, and spoke 5 different languages! I will forever cherish all of our memories together, and he will always be in my heart,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of “Miss Bikini USA” Natalie Romano should following her on her Instagram account.