Kinsey Wolanski Spills Out Of Yellow Bikini In Latest Update

Kinsey Wolanski seems to love entertaining her followers. Her Instagram page is filled with a variety of posts that include snippets from her life, including hilarious pranks. But the beauty also likes to share photos that showcase her fabulous figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she stunned fans wearing a sexy red top. On Wednesday, she updated her account with another snap that flaunted her cleavage.

In the post, Kinsey looked comfortable as she sat with her legs crossed on an outdoor cushion. She wore a bright yellow bikini top with a pair of thin yoga pants. The top was a classic triangle style that accentuated Kinsey’s chest. The tiny piece showed off plenty of skin and even gave followers a peek of underboob as the beauty sat with her hands on her knees.

Kinsey went with a natural look when it came to her makeup, wearing a nude color on her lips. Her long hair down fell over one shoulder. She looked off to the side with a curious look on her face as she held what appeared to be a coconut drink in one hand.

Many of the comments centered around Kinsey’s chest, but some fans complimented Kinsey on how pretty she looked in the snap.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” said another admirer.

Kinsey became famous when she streaked across the playing field during the Champions League final in Madrid last January. The stunt landed her in jail for a few hours, but it also bought her the kind of fame that money can’t buy.

“After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity,” she said in an interview with The Sun.

The response has been unbelievable, I couldn’t be happier. It was the biggest thrill of my life.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm,” she said adding that the prank was just a bit of fun.

The beauty also said that not only did the fans and players love the stunt, but police at the station where she was held were asking for a photograph by the time she was released.

Since then, she has kept her fans entertained with alluring snaps that keep them coming back for more.

