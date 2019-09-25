Bikini Babe Cindy Prado Spills Out Of Nude-Colored Top While Flaunting Killer Legs In Daisy Dukes

Cindy Prado is sizzling in her most recent social media update.

As her fans know, the blonde bombshell is incredibly popular on Instagram, and she boasts a following of over 800,000-plus, a figure that just seems to grow by the day. Prado is probably most well-known for posing in a bikini, but she also sizzles in a ton of other sexy outfits as well, and pretty much every single one of them drives her fans wild.

In the most recent image that was shared, Cindy tags herself in beautiful Venice, Italy. She stands front and center in the stunning shot, leaning her hand against a railing that overlooks a little channel of water and a red brick building. The bombshell looks into the distance in the photo, wearing her long, blonde, slightly mussed locks off to one side. The model appears to be pretty much makeup-free in the image, letting her true beauty shine through.

For the NSFW look, Prado puts her amazing figure on full display in another sexy outfit that includes a tiny, nude-colored tank top that barely even contains her chest. Her taut tummy is also on display in the image, and she wears a nude-colored duster on top of the sexy tank. The stunner completes her look with a pair of insanely short Daisy Dukes that showcase her toned and tanned legs.

In the caption of the image, the model credits retailer Fashion Nova for her beautiful outfit. Since the photo went live about an hour ago, it’s already earned the model a ton of attention with over 4,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Some fans commented on the shot to gush over her amazing figure while countless others raved over her outfit.

“Amazing cute beautiful girl photo lovely,” one fan commented with a series of emoji.

“You look so perfect,” another chimed in.

“Just wickedly & dangerously beautiful!” one more social media user raved.

During her trip overseas, Cindy has been delighting fans with a number of killer shots. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty posed outside in Paris, France. In the photo, the model appeared front and center and closed her eyes to show off her beautiful face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. She wore her long locks pulled halfway back and had a few strands of hair falling around her face. She completed the look wearing a printed dress.

Not surprisingly, the post racked up over 24,000 likes.