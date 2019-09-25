‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Tugs At Her Black Minidress, And Instagram Is In Love

Paige Spiranac is not only a golfing star, but an Instagram celebrity. Thanks to her sultry pics on the green, she has been dubbed the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” a title she proudly keeps on her Instagram home page.

The blonde beauty recently wowed social media by posting a picture of herself modeling a black minidress. Upping the ante, the golf model tugs at the hem, exposing her thighs and driving fans wild.

Proving that she is much more than just a pretty face, Paige has played in the Colorado Women’s Open and won at the Scottsdale’s Orange Tree Country Club on the Cactus Tour.

She was also a college golf star, and first played at the University of Arizona before transferring to San Diego State University and joining the team there. In her senior year, her team won the Mountain West Conference Championship, a first for San Diego State.

Paige likes to document her time on the golf course with a number of pictures. However, she will occasionally post one from her everyday life, and her last picture was just such an example.

In the shot, Paige poses in front of a lush green bush with red flowers. She wears a black minidress, with a 90s inspired halter top made from a material that is sure to hug all her curves in all the right places.

The hemline of the dress is incredibly short, and skirts the top of her thighs. However, Paige makes it even shorter by tugging at it, adding to the sizzling nature of the shot.

Keeping the focus of the picture entirely on her body, Paige wore very little — if any — makeup, and no accessories save a black hair tie on her wrist. Her blonde hair is styled in a natural blow-out, and falls to just past her shoulders.

The picture quickly racked up more than 134,000 likes and over 2,100 comments.

“SO pretty,” complimented fellow golf star Chelsea Lynn Pezzola. She also added a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart.

“Ohhh god you are making my heart beat fast,” wrote another fan, similarly using a red heart followed by two heart-eyes faces.

“Perfect. Seriously,” concluded a third, adding that he also loved that she was open about her struggles with anxiety.

Though the blonde beauty has a body most would find enviable, she has noted that playing golf with a larger chest can create some difficulties. She even posted a video to Instagram giving advice to well-endowed women on how to best modify their swing.

The video has been viewed over one million times, and fans gave it nearly 74,000 likes.

Paige is also known to flaunt her assets in low cut tops, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, as well as posting an occasional bikini shot.

Not surprisingly, fans are thrilled with such pictures.